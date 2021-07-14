ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta police have made several arrests in a string of armed robberies.
Police responded to five separate armed robbery calls between July 8th and July 12th. Police say they have now connected those crimes and determined that they were committed by the same group of people.
Following the last robbery on July 12th, police found a carjacked vehicle, along with the vehicle the suspects were said to be driving, in southeast Atlanta.
They took four suspects into custody without incident. Police said three of them are juveniles. They also recovered a firearm at the scene.
Sgt. R. Jones with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit will deliver remarks on the investigation at 3:30 p.m. today at Public Safety Headquarters. CBS46 will livestream that event.
The armed robberies happened at these locations:
July 8: 125 Rumson Road
July 10: 519 North Highland
July 10: 816 Virginia Circle
July 11: 2069 Arlington Avenue
July 12: 3836 Northside Drive
