ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man in possession of narcotics was arrested after police allege he attempted to break into Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 on Lee Street SW.
Officers responded to the location at 8:49 p.m. where the suspect was caught while fleeing the scene. Once apprehended, officers found the man in possession of unspecified narcotics.
Grady EMS was also called to the location to check for injuries and the man's mental condition.
No injuries or damages were caused to the Fire Station during the attempted break-in. The investigation continues.
