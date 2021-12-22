ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say they have arrested a man for breaking into gaming machines at convenience stores in attempt to steal the cash boxes inside.
The crimes happened between Sept. 5 and 18. Police say 27-year-old Taburius Gay was arrested for the crimes as well as for an outstanding warrant from East Point for a similar crime.
Police believe he may be connected to other crimes within the city of Atlanta.
The arrest was made by the Larceny Unit and Fugitive Unit of the Atlanta Police Department.
