ATLANTA (CBS46) -- From the control tower to the tarmac, precision is key for pilots coming and going at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee.
Rich Maresco has been flying for 25-years and is pilot for Chopper 46. Lately, he and others have had to deal with people on the ground pointing lasers at aircraft in flight.
“If you can see on our helicopter, we have chin bubbles, the glass on the nose, so the laser comes through there and it starts bouncing off everything in the helicopter ricocheting and it just disorients you,” Maresco said.
On Wednesday night, the helicopter aviation unit for Atlanta Police was searching for a missing child when someone on bonnie brae avenue shined a laser into the cockpit interfering with the night vision device on board.
“The only thing that would make sense to me is they are looking for a crash,” Maresco said.
Atlanta Police tracked down the man they say is responsible, 57-year-old Timothy B. Wilson and charged him with use of a laser against an aircraft.
According to the FAA, it’s a federal crime and the number of laser incidents is on the rise. Authorities can impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation.
“Every pilot is different; it affects everybody differently. I know they are coming out with sunglasses that kind of mitigates the strike, but if you’re not prepared you could definitely lose your sight,” Maresco said.
Maresco said he was targeted with lasers multiple times this summer while flying over protests in downtown Atlanta.
“Well it could easily turn into a fatal accident, especially on landing and take-off. I wouldn’t even want to think about that,” Maresco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.