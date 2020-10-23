FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were dispatched to Erin Avenue Wednesday, October14th regarding an armed man who was emotionally distraught. The man’s mother told police she had called for an ambulance after her son, 28-year-old Roosevelt Wood, said he wanted to harm himself.
When Mr. Wood learned his mother had called for assistance he became angry, striking her with the gun, pointing the gun at her and forcing her into the home. Once inside, Mr. Wood pointed the weapon at her throat and cocked it before finally leaving the location.
The next night around 1:30 AM, officers were alerted that Mr. Wood had returned his mother’s home. Officers met near the residence and coordinated their approach. As they reached the home, one of the officers observed Mr. Wood lying in the driveway, under a vehicle. Officer began ordering Mr. Wood to show his hands and he complied, but got up and walked away from the officers and onto the porch. Mr. Wood sat down on the porch and officers were able to approach and take him into custody. A search of the area was done and a loaded handgun, partially concealed under woodchips beside the driveway.
Mr. Wood was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to Grady Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Fulton County Jail.
Atlanta Police spokesperson told CBS46 “Each day, officers face a multitude of challenges and their response to this situation was incredible. We hope Mr. Woods receives the assistance he needs and we are relieved no one was seriously injured during this incident.”
