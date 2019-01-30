ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault that occurred at Opera Nightclub that was allegedly recorded on social media.
The incident occurred January 20.
Dominique Williams, 34, has been charged with aggravated sodomy. The warrant was secured on January 27. Williams turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Tuesday.
Just days after the alleged assault, a group of about 15 men and women stood on the front steps of Opera Nightclub protesting against sexual assault. The demonstrators, repeated the victim’s name while chanting, “if you rape one, you rape us all” and “I am our sister’s keeper.”
This investigation remains active and investigators continue working this case.
