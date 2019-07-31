ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have arrested three teenagers in two Midtown attacks.
18-year-old Malica Astin, 19-year-old Sahib Russell and 18-year-old Ricardo Randolph are facing several charges, including aggravated battery and armed robbery.
The first attack happened on July 18 on Peachtree Street , where a man was attacked from behind and stabbed by the group, who demanded money.
According to police, the second attack occurred near Piedmont Park , where a man was ambushed from behind, kicked and stabbed, while the suspects demanded money.
Investigators told CBS46 they have connected a third robbery to the three suspects.
According to the incident report, a woman was running to catch a train at a Buckhead Marta station when she was grabbed from behind, choked and robbed of her purse.
She also told police a third person got involved.
Police were able to connect the three robberies using new evidence and the similar methods used in each incident.
"In those cases, the victims' credit cards were taken and the suspects basically left a trail behind that we were able to follow," Sgt. John Chafee said.
Currently the three suspects only face charges in the first two mentioned incidents, but police said they anticipate charges in the third incident.
