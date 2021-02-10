Atlanta Police ask for help finding a murder suspect

ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is calling on the public for help finding Marcus Rozier.
He is wanted for the shooting death of Remarcus Lowe on April 25th, 2020.
The shooting occured at 904 Trestletree Court in Atlanta.
Rozier was injured in the incident, but left the hospital prior to being charged. Investigators were able to identify Rozier as the shooter and secured a warrant for his arrest.
Rozier has not been located and investigators need help finding him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
