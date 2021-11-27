ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are reaching out to the community, pleading with them to stop leaving guns unsecured in cars following nearly 2,000 thefts this year.
Officials report that there have been 1,795 guns stolen from cars throughout Atlanta since January 1, 2021, guns they are concerned are now in the hands of criminals.
Police noted that these stolen weapons would end up in the hands of those who mean the city and its residents no good. Rather than leaving these weapons at the risk of being stolen, authorities ask that people take their guns with them; if someone must leave a weapon in the car, they ask that owners secure them and ultimately make them harder to steal and less likely to fall into the wrong hands.
The department's statement ended with another plea to the community to do better, to help lower this statistic together as thieves continue looking for easy access to valuables and more.
