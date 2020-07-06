Atlanta Police asked to revise use of force policy

Atlanta-- The Atlanta City Council unanimously voted to formally request that the Atlanta Police Department review and revise its "Use of Force" procedures.
Council members say the goal is to help reduce police violence. The ordinance is a formal request and does not mandate anything.
The suggestions are based on Campaign Zero, an anti-police-brutality agency, which created a campaign called “8 Can't Wait.” The campaign recommends eight procedural changes they believe can decrease police violence by up to 72 percent, which include:
1) Banning chokeholds and strangleholds.
2) Requiring de-escalation strategies.
3) Requiring a warning before shooting.
4) Exhausting all alternatives before shooting.
5) Duty to intervene (from other officers.
6) Ban on shooting at moving vehicles.
7) Requiring use of force continuum.
8) Requiring comprehensive reporting.
"I believe all of us are aware that across the country, people are really looking at use of force policies and making changes that are more acceptable to the public," said Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. "And yes our rules need to be scrutinized and yes our rules need to be changed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.