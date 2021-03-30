The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a homicide case.
On March 25, officers responded to a person shot call around 9:24 p.m. on the 400 block of Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. After further investigation, authorities believe that the shooting may have happened at another location.
On Tuesday, the department released surveillance images of the suspect, in hopes that members of the public could help identify him.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
