ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve two open cases.
The first case involves a woman named Elexia Banks who was shot on March 26 around 12:30 a.m. at 2790 Alexandra Drive SW. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have identified a person of interest and are hoping to speak with him to advance their investigation.
The second fatal shooting took place on Aug. 30 around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 617 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Police say that upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital. Homicide investigators have been working to determine the circumstances surround the case.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any information to be eligible for the reward, which is currently up to $5,000.
