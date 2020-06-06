ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a homicide suspect remains at-large, the Atlanta Police Department is looking to the public for assistance.
The incident occurred on June 5 on the 1200 block of Lorenzo Drive, where the victim, identified as 69-year-old veteran Gary Walker, was shot and killed in his home.
Walker was shot near his front door by an armed assailant. The suspect was described as wearing a white surgical mask and a gray hoodie, and may have fled in a small black car with loud exhaust.
Police have asked that anyone with information to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
According to police, those who provide information do not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
