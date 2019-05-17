ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to find the person responsible for firing several rounds at a building and car early Friday morning.
Police said they responded to a call for shots fired at a building located on the 900 block of Image Avenue in Northwest Atlanta. There were no injuries in the shooting.
At least 20 shots were fired, and police believe the building was targeted. A car was shot up as well.
Police say they will get in touch with the property owner to determine what business is inside the building.
