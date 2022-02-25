ATLANTA (CBS46) — New video just released by the Atlanta Police Department shows them busting a UPS theft ring red handed.
APD officers responded to the Petro Travel Center on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway last week in reference to people actively stealing items from the back of two UPS trailers.
Officers arrested three individuals -- Opal Barrett, Robert Carter and Enrico Hacker.
UPS corporate security responded to the scene and confirmed both trailers belonged to them and indicated that they had been missing for several months.
It turns out that one of the suspects, Opal Barrett, owns a trucking company and had previously worked as a contract driver fpr UPS. It is believed she was able to gain access to the two trailers.
Police said UPS security will continue to investigate the theft of the trailers and will provide all findings to APD investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.
