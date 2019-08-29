ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police spent part of Thursday canvassing Clark Atlanta University, asking for any information about last week’s block party shooting.
On August 20th, two Spelman College students and two Clark Atlanta University students were shot near the AUC library. All four women survived but police still haven’t identified the gunman.
Atlanta police captain Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said it doesn’t appear the shooter is a student.
“We’re hoping and we are anticipating that someone will come forward and give us that information that we need,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Police spent the evening speaking with students and passing out flyers with a picture of the person of interest on them. Some students told CBS46 they were pleased to see officers on campus working the case.
“I think it’s a nice sense of awareness,” said student Dejuan Wright. “It’s a nice change because we haven’t had that sense of awareness before so I’m just glad there are people out here.”
While some students told us they were surprised the gunman hasn’t been caught yet, others believe it may take some time.
“A lot of people not going to want to talk about what they seen if they seen anything, they’re probably scared,” said student Karen Coleman. “Because I know there were a lot of freshman out here.”
“I do think he’ll get apprehended eventually but certain things like this, especially certain areas like this, the attention, the dedication to situations like this aren’t exactly as quick,” said Karis Johnson.
