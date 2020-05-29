Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields weighs in on the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
In a YouTube video released Friday, Shields says she and her colleagues are appalled by the case. "We fully expect the officers involved to serve prison time. They've earned it," says Shields.
Shields also notes APD openly discusses ways officers can remain sensitive to people of different races, does not teach or condone choke holds, and outfits officers with body worn cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.