ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after an APD officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks after a struggle in a parking lot.

The shooting death, partially captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with officer before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned towards officers with the stun gun raised and an APD officer shot and killed him.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a Saturday press conference the decision to resign was former Chief Shields' and the mayor said she accepted the resignation. Mayor Bottoms said the former chief will remain with the city in a role that has yet to be determined. Bottoms said the officer who fired the shot should be fired.

The former chief's resignation came just hours after the Georgia NAACP called for her to leave her position and capped off a more than two week period in Atlanta that saw peaceful protests, violent protests, two college students violently pulled form a car, multiple APD officers fired and charged for the car incident, and now a deadly police-involved shooting.

The incident involving two college students pulled from a car happened live on CBS46. Cameras captured two students being violently pulled out of their car after being hit with tasers. The footage sparked outrage and two of the officers were fired the next day. Charges were filed a few days later against six officers. Since then, two other officers have been fired for their roles in the incident.

Prior to that incident, on the first night of the protests in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, Sheilds drew praise from some for venturing out into the protests and talking one-on-one with protesters as her officers managed to keep things peaceful.

As the night wore on, Chief Shields went inside as officers tried to get control of what turned into a night of violence from some protesters.

APD will temporarily be headed by former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant who has been named the interim Chief of Police.

