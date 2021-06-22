Atlanta Police Chief reflects on crime so far in 2021

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The latest APD stats show murder in the city is up 54 percent compared to 2019, aggravated assault up 24 percent and auto theft 14 percent.
Numbers Police Chief Rodney Bryant doesn’t shy away from and said we are not alone.
“This crisis we are going through we are seeing this play out in almost every major city currently,” said Chief Bryant.
While several violent crimes are up, rape, robberies and burglaries are all down 20 percent or more compared to 2019.
APD Chief Rodney Bryant reflected on the state of crime for Atlanta so far in 2021. While some violent crimes are up, others are down. Recruiting new officers is a priority, and they have a plan. While a repeat offenders unit is in operation.
Midtown’s Police Zone 5 and Buckhead’s Zone 2 have seen an increase in shootings among other crimes. The chief said new recruits are being utilized in those areas.
“The past two classes that has been zone 5 and 2,” said Chief Bryant.
As far as what’s driving violent crimes, Chef Bryant says, "a great majority of the incidents we see around violent crimes start from two people having a disagreement and it escalates something more tragic."
“Gangs play a significant role because they have their tentacles in almost every aspect of crime in our city but they are not the driver of violent crime,” said Chief Bryant.
A year from now the chief said they are aiming for murders trending under 100 and shootings 50 percent less.
The chief said they are doing all they can to recruit new officers including hiring a marketing director for recruiting, and said one of the difficulties has been previous sources for recruits drying up.
“One of the things that we were always able to count on was going to the city of New York and getting applicants from New York because New York had a waiting list up to 3 years now New York has a deficit of police officers,” said Chief Bryant.
He also said they do have strong numbers applying to join the department and along with the mayor looking to bolster bonuses along with the possibility of taking cars home.
