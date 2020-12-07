Unbelievable video shows once again a major interstate totally blocked by street racers.
A #COVID19 side effect continues. Street racers once again shutdown a major #Atlanta interstate I-85 blocking anyone from getting through including authorities and any emergency personal. #crime @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3SIHHtMttV— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 8, 2020
“I guess there’s not a lot of consequence for something like that, I don’t know how you would even like go about stopping something like that,” said a man who was near southbound I-85 where the takeover occurred.
And that’s exactly what’s frustrating authorities and the community.
Since the pandemic began, scenes like Sunday morning’s street takeover by illegal racers has drastically increased. People are now scared some will die as a result of ambulance and emergency personnel becoming stuck in the blockade.
Those involved antics have even mocked police efforts on social media.
Atlanta Police said they are aggressively monitoring and pursuing street racing or laying drag. Over the weekend they handed out 135 traffic stops, made five arrests and impounded nine vehicles.
Authorities and law makers have suggested tougher laws such as impounding or crushing cars, but the would-be solutions are not viable because of state law’s limiting the seizure of vehicles.
Still, Atlanta City Council will once again discuss at a December 8 meeting the possibility of expanding laws and car forfeiture. The community largely agrees something needs to be done.
“It’s a little reckless, I know you want to have fun but maybe you can go somewhere private to do it,” said a woman who thought it was exciting to see the racers doing their stunts.
Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Brown had been in talks with the street racers and private developers over the past weeks about a space where people could lay drag, do burnouts and donuts. He told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy that right now those plans have stalled as the developers are not willing to take on the liability attached to such a space.
