ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) on Monday released the latest number of traffic stops and arrests made in its efforts to crack down on street racing.
During the weekend of Sept. 18-20, the APD made 36 traffic stops, three arrests and issued 10 citations involving street racing. On Sept. 18, the force announced it had arrested/cited 459 violators since January.
APD has been working with Georgia State Patrol to step up patrols, make arrests and enforce fines. To report street racing, dial 911.
The Atlanta Police Department continues to crack down on street racing by initiating traffic stops & making arrests when violators are reported or spotted. Below are the results for the weekend of Sept. 18 - 20. Help us address the issue by reporting it to 911. #MySafeATL pic.twitter.com/QNlGCRFRHr— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) September 21, 2020
The City of Atlanta is seeing a disturbing trend in people laying drag in various communities. Since January, APD has arrested/cited 459 violators related to street racing. We're working with the Georgia State Patrol to step-up patrols, make arrests, & enforce fines. #APDCares pic.twitter.com/1pfAf1CWTO— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) September 18, 2020
