ATLANT (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are renewing calls for possible witnesses of the horrific murder of Katherine "Katie" Janness, who was found stabbed to death at Piedmont Park in July.
In a press conference held Tuesday, APD said they are working diligently to find Katie's killer, combing through physical and electronic evidence that could help crack the case.
The police department emphasized the case has not gone cold, expressing confidence that they were getting closer to solving the brutal homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.