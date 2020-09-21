APD cracks down on street racing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) on Monday released the latest number of traffic stops and arrests made in its efforts to crack down on street racing.

During the weekend of Sept. 18-20, the APD made 36 traffic stops, three arrests and issued 10 citations involving street racing. On Sept. 18, the force announced it had arrested/cited 459 violators since January.

APD has been working with Georgia State Patrol to step up patrols, make arrests and enforce fines. To report street racing, dial 911.

