ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident from early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers responded to 3315 Roswell Road in reference to a person stabbed call.
When they arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman with stab wounds.
Preliminary investigation indicated the couple had an argument and both received minor non-life-threatening injuries. The couple was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
