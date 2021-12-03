ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference Friday to discuss safety ahead of a big weekend in Atlanta.
The city of Atlanta has hosted the SEC Championship since 1994 so this isn't something new for Atlanta PD.
They say they have a robust plan in place for this weekend to keep fans safe.
Tens of thousands of sports fans will be in downtown Atlanta this weekend not just for the SEC Championship game but the Atlanta Hawks and Falcons are also playing this weekend at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
APD would not give specifics about their plan but they did say they are mobilizing all of its divisions to patrol throughout the city this weekend.
The department will also be utilizing its video integration system and they're encouraging anyone come to downtown to us MARTA because traffic will be a nightmare.
APD also had a message for legal gun owners. they are asking them to make sure that if they leave their gun inside their vehicle, to make sure it is secure in a lockbox that can not be removed and can't be opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.