ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department has released a statement in response to videos showing men clinging on the exterior of 18 wheelers as they travel down the interstate, calling on the perpetrators to knock it off, and on the ones filming to put down the camera and instead call 911.
“We realize this may come as a surprise to some, but riding on the outside of a semi-truck that is going 65 to 75mph, or any moving vehicle on I-285 or I-75 or any other road, at any speed, is a death wish of sorts.
The APD also included a video of a man grasping the backside of an 18-wheeler as it drives down the highway at full speed at night.
CBS46 originally reported the story when the videos began circulating on social media the weekend of September 17. You can read that full story here.
The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:
“The Atlanta Police Department Warns Stowaway’s on Tractor Trailers and Other Drivers of the Dangers of this New “Game”The Atlanta Police Department has been made aware of several recent incidents of people riding on the outside of moving semi-trucks on our local highways. We realize this may come as a surprise to some, but riding on the outside of a semi-truck that is going 65 to 75 mph, or any moving vehicle on I-285, I-75 or any other road, at any speed, is a death wish of sorts.These acts put not only the “stow away” clinging to the massive truck at risk, but the drivers behind and next to the violated truck, are also in danger. If the person getting the “free ride” loses their balance and falls off, or jumps off the moving vehicle, they will almost certainly be struck by other cars that are nearby, possibly injuring other drivers, and causing a multi-car collision as others try to avoid being in the fray. This hazardous buffoonery by Atlanta’s wayward souls will not be tolerated. There is nothing humorous about jeopardizing the safety of drivers or persons.We ask people who see these incidents to put their cameras down and use their phones to instead call 911. The safety of our citizens is our number one priority. We take these incidents serious, and we want to send a strong message to those that continue to put Atlanta on the map or on the ‘Gram’ for things that don’t serve our greater good, make us better, or uplift our city.”
