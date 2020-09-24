ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Atlanta Police Department released the name of the officer involved in a recent fatal shooting. APD confirms Officer Ariel McDonald as the officer who fired her weapon during a domestic disturbance call. She is currently on Administrative leave as GBI investigates.
Newly released body cam footage shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday evening in SE Atlanta.
All the while Bell is heard yelling, "I'm a guerilla," "She not leaving, we're going to be out here all night long" and "You think that tasers going to stop me, it ain't gone stop me."
APD said officers worked to save Bell until paramedics arrived who then took him to the hospital. GBI said Bell was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The GBI said Tuesday night's shooting was the 73rd officer-involved shooting the organization has investigated in the state in 2020. This was also the second officer-involved shooting of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.