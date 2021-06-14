ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department is holding recruiting events this month aimed to bring new officers onto the force.
Interviews will be held at the events by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon on June 26 and from 10 a.m. to noon on June 28. To schedule an appointment, call 404-546-7787 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the date of the recruiting event and leave a message with your contact information. Location information will be provided during the call.
All applicants should come dressed in business attire. However, you should bring athletic attire for the physical agility test. You will always be required to wear a mask.
You are encouraged (but not required) to bring copies of the following documents:
- A copy of your High School Diploma, Certified High School Transcripts, or G.E.D. Certificate
- A copy of your original Social Security Card
- A copy of your Birth Certificate – from the Bureau of Vital Statistics
- A copy of your current valid State Driver’s License
- Two passport style photographs
An original copy of your Driver’s Record, including the past seven (7) years history transcript from the Department of Motor Vehicles in EVERY state in which you have EVER held a valid Driver’s License
New police officer salaries range from $48,500 to $71,792. Click here to submit an application online.
For questions, contact the APD Background and Recruitment Unit at 404-546-7787 or via email at backgroundandrecruitment@atlantaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.