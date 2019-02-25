ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A single still photograph of a surveillance monitor is all Atlanta Police have to show from the February 16 heist inside the Icebox jewelry store on Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
Monday, officers told CBS46 that they’ve made several requests for a copy of the surveillance video inside the popular jewelry store, but owners Zahir and Rafi Jooma are not handing it over.
CBS46 went to Icebox to speak with the owners or a manager. A staff member said they weren’t there and would not comment.
When asked if anyone would comment, the staff member responded:
“I don’t think so because of the fact that it is an open investigation.”
The older brother to owners told police that Icebox Vice President, Jeff DiMuzio and his wife, were followed home from dinner before the robbery. He said they were tied up and forced to give the codes to home invaders.
Police say the suspected robbers appear to be on FaceTime during the robbery where they cleared out to of the seven safes reportedly taking up to 10 million dollars in jewelry and cash.
Police tell CBS46 they won’t speculate why their requests for the video and an itemized inventory list of the stolen items have gone unanswered.
