ATLANTA (CBS46) — The police officer who was injured during a shooting on Feb. 7 on Old Hapeville Road SW in southwest Atlanta has been identified as David Rodgers.
Rodgers was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently stable and recovering in the hospital.
According to Atlanta Police Department, officers were attempting to apprehend 22-year-old Christian Eppinger, who is a known gang member, when there was scuffle and Eppinger pulled out a gun and shot the officer.
Eppinger was arrested after a short foot chase. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He was denied bond Tuesday morning during his first court appearance.
Rodgers has been with the police force for 11 years.
