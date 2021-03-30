Atlanta police are working a double shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta Tuesday night.
Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds at 3440 Boulder Park Drive. Both are alert, conscious and breathing according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. No motive on what sparked the shooting, and no information on a suspect at this time. Stay with CBS46 for updates as more information is released
