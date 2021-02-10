ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting on the interstate.
One man was killed and another shot in the leg when someone opened fire on the car they were in on I-85 southbound around 5:15 a.m.
The shooting happened just before the highway merges with I-75 at the Brookwood Interchange in Midtown.
I-85 southbound at 17th St. remains closed for a police investigation. Per @GADeptofTrans, traffic is being diverted off I-85 SB at GA400 and major delays are expected as this closure continues. Take alternate routes into downtown. pic.twitter.com/52VXMm8ntc— Atlanta-Fulton EMA (@AFCEMA) February 10, 2021
Jonesboro Police Officer Daryll Triplett was on his way to work when he came upon a Subaru off to the lefthand side of the highway. He pulled over to offer assistance, thinking the driver had been involved in a crash.
"By law if you're a police officer in the state of Georgia we have to render aid no matter where it is," he said. "I initially thought it was an accident so I radioed into our Clayton County dispatch to just start APD to that location on an accident," he said.
He realized it was something else entirely as he got closer and saw three men outside of the car, one performing CPR on another man on the ground. The man told him the other man had been shot.
"Radioed into dispatch, told them this was not an accident, this was a homicide," said Triplett, who said it was clear the man on the ground was deceased.
"I was concentrating on keeping the scene safe, scene integrity is pretty important," he said.
He stayed to give his statement to Atlanta Police. At one point the man who had been performing the CPR walked away from the scene but Atlanta police later found him uninjured.
"It was just a very active scene and you just have to, officer safety is the number one priority because if we get hurt, who else comes?" said Triplett.
Atlanta homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting but believe it was the result of an dispute that escalated. They do not believe it was a random.
The investigation closed down the interstate for hours during the morning commute. Police said that was necessary because of where the homicide happened.
"We always hate when we have to do that unfortunately. We have to make sure that we process the crime scene appropriately and it does take time, we tried to reroute traffic," said Capt. Jason Smith with APD Major Crimes. "We have to make it safe for the detectives to be able to process and the crime scene techs and everybody else that’s involved to do that on a highway that’s busy, so in order to do that, we have to shut it down unfortunately.”
