ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident in midtown after two people were struck by a vehicle Friday night.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on 14th Street. The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.
Police tell CBS46 News that the driver did remain on the scene.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.
