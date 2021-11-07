ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting, where the preliminary stages of the investigation suggest a man was shot during a robbery.
Officials say officers responded to the shooting call on Sunday around 3:00 a.m. on Lanier Street in Northwest Atlanta.
According to police, the victim went to Grady Hospital in stable condition, and investigators are working to understand the circumstances of the incident.
