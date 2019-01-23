ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating after being alerted to a possible threat against a Delta flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
Atlanta Airport spokesperson Elise Durham confirmed a 911 operator alerted authorities after seeing a tweet concerning a threat to the Delta flight. She said ground stop was lifted after 15 minutes.
Delta released the following statement to our newsroom:
"Flight 2234 was delayed Wednesday evening due to a threat issued via social media. Out of an abundance of caution the aircraft was taken out of service for a security search by law enforcement. Passengers are being re-accommodated on a different aircraft to their destination."
That flight was completely de-planed and has been moved to an isolated area of the airport. Atlanta Police and an explosives unit are sweeping the aircraft.
