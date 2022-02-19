ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are investigating a double shooting early Saturday morning in Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Grady Hospital in reference to two persons shot. There they made contact with a male and female victim who both had gunshot wounds and were receiving medical treatment.
Police say both victims said the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rhinehill Road.
APD's preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute with a woman.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.