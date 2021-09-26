ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 15-year-old boy shot while walking around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday in Southeast Atlanta.
According to police, officers responded to Grady Hospital. Officers learned the boy had transportation to the hospital.
Investigators say he is stable.
The victim’s recount of the story was he was shot near Thomasville Boulevard and New Town Circle.
Authorities tell us there is no known suspect information, and the investigation continues.
This story will be updated when new details are released.
