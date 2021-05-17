ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Ebenezer Baptist Church. The shooting started around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, an officer was working an off-duty security job near the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue.
While working the off-duty job, an officer saw a group of people fighting in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station.
Moments later, the fight spilled into the street and shots were fired.
The off-duty officer reportedly saw the shooting and the officer returned fire.
The police spokesperson said they do not believe anyone was shot during the incident.
The shooter and others involved in the fight left the scene before additional officers arrived. There were at least 10 Atlanta police cars blocking intersections in the area while detectives investigated.
This is the latest shooting in a series of shootings that happened in Atlanta over the weekend.
Police are reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
