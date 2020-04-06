ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the suspects who robbed and shot two man in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a double shooting on April 3 near the 400 block of Fairburn Road. The shooting happened around 7:30p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man shot to the chest and another man shot in the shoulder. Both men were rushed to an area hospital alert and breathing, police stated.
Detectives wrote they believe attempted robbery was the motive.
Witnesses told police the suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in a four-door silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404)577-TIPS (8477).
