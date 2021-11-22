ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating at homicide in the 600 block of Phipps Boulevard near Lenox Road NE in the Buckhead area.
Police say they received a person shot call around 6:38 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
At this time, it is no known why he was shot or who did it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.