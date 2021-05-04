ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Brinks security employee around 6:09 a.m. on Tuesday near the area of 2225 Marietta Boulevard.
Police said, when they arrived on the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was alert and taken to a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation suggests, the victim, a man who is a Brinks security employee, was the passenger of an armored Brinks truck.
The passenger and driver stopped to get something to eat, said Police.
Authorities tell CBS46 News, while the Brinks truck was parked and the driver was still in the car, two suspects driving a black sedan pulled up beside the parked truck.
One of the suspects entered the Brinks truck with a gun and demanded the driver to leave his truck.
The passenger of the truck was returning to the truck when he saw a man pointing a gun at the driver.
The passenger then fired a gun towards the suspect and the suspect returned gunfire striking the passenger in the arm.
Police said both suspects fled the scene in a black Sedan.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
