ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road NE near Lindbergh Way NE.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers were told that an adult male who had been shot had been transported by a private party to a local hospital.
The shooting victim was listed as stable upon arrival at the hospital, Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
