FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspicious envelope delivered to Atlanta City Hall caused a scene Thursday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, an employee came into contact with the package envelope and noticed the powdery substance. The employee then began to feel a tingly sensation and notified police.
Police and fire rescue responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m.
In total, three employees were in contact with the substance. All are being evacuated at the scene, and are said to be in "good condition."
Investigators are working to determine what the substance is and why it was sent.
