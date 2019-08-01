ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just two weeks after a 37-year-old man was fatally struck by a Cobb Linc bus, the city has suffered its third fatal e-scooter accident.

On Saturday, July 27th, Amber Ford was making her way through midtown while riding a scooter on 14th Street just near Crescent Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle.

A bystander who witnessed the accident told APD the accident happened just before 10 p.m. The female witness says she saw Ford's body be thrust into the air, then come crashing down to the ground.

Instead of stopping to see if 34-year-old Ford was okay, the driver sped off.

Ford was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. She died from her injuries five days later from her injuries, including a laceration to the back of her head.

APD is still looking for the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.