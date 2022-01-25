ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are actively responding to a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Police tell CBS46 a man and a woman had apparently pulled up to the a gas station on Campbellton Road Tuesday morning, asking for help for gunshot wounds the two had suffered just moments prior at an apartment complex off Bent Creek Way.
A third person was also shot.
APD has confirmed that three people have been shot, but are stable. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting at this time.
CBS46 is on scene where APD aggravated assault detectives are investigating.
