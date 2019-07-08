FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are launching a brand new campaign to help keep the city safer, but they need your help to make this campaign successful.
The Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that last year there were more than 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles.
“That’s a number that’s steadily been increasing over time,” Investigator James White with the Atlanta Police Department said.
That would be the number of guns stolen from vehicles in the city of Atlanta. In 2009 that number was just over 400. In 2018 it was 1,021.
“You know when you leave things in your car and make them readily accessible for criminals,” White explained.
Guns plus criminals wont equal safer streets. That's why Atlanta police are in the process of launching a new campaign. They’re asking people to stop leaving valuables such as computers, cash, and don’t forget guns where thieves can grab and go.
“We don’t want to leave any of these things in our vehicle because we don’t want to leave it available for criminals to easily access it. In the case of guns use it to commit a different crime,” added White.
Soon APD officers will be handing out and posting a flyer as a friendly reminder to do your part.
“If we can eliminate that factor as much as possible it makes things safer for everybody,” White said.
