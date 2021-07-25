ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting where the victim had warrants out for their arrest, according to investigators.
Officers responded to the call around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday on Elmwood Road.
Police tell us on the scene officer's found a man with a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim's account of the story where he stated he had been at a nightclub, where he got into an argument over a pool game.
According to the victim, he was walking outside when a car drove past him. He said someone inside the vehicle shot him.
Authorities learned there were warrants out for the victim's arrest for parole violation. Police said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once released.
