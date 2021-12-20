MISSING MARLANA THOMAS

Marlana Thomas missing

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Marlana Thomas, last seen on Dec. 18 on Memorial Drive in Decatur.

Thomas was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 127 pounds. She has short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

