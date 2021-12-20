ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Marlana Thomas, last seen on Dec. 18 on Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Thomas was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 127 pounds. She has short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.