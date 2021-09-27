ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are looking for two thieves after two people were robbed recently at Lenox Square.
APD says at around 3 p.m. Sept. 26, they responded to a report of a robbery at the mall.
A male told police that he was approached by two males near the entrance of Macy's on the 4th level. He claimed they were armed and demanded his belongings. He stated that he ran from the males, dropping his wallet in the process. He also claimed he heard multiple gunshots but was not hit.
While on scene, the police officers encountered another man who said he was walking towards a mall entrance when he was approached. However, he was able to get away by entering the mall quickly.
Police located a vehicle at the scene with several bullet holes. They found the owner, who was inside the mall.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
