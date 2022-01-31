Atlanta Police looking for driver who wedged U-Haul in Buckhead parking garage

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are looking for the driver who wedged a U-Haul truck in an apartment complex's parking garage over the weekend.
It happened Sunday night at The Ashley Gables in Buckhead.
Several cell phone videos sent to CBS 46 show running water, broken pipes and the damaged U-Haul in the complex's parking garage. One video from Peter Ashaolu shows broken pipes resting on the front of the truck.
"There was water everywhere," said one resident, who did not want her identify revealed. "It was enough where it looked like it was flooding throughout the entire parking garage where all the visitor parking is. Definitely didn't look safe."
Preliminary information from the police report says witnesses saw the U-Haul's roof hit a white beam and it continued to drive, then damaging the sprinkler system and the upstairs gate. It goes on to say it ripped off some piping, causing those pipes to fall and hit cars.
"People need to pay attention to where they need to drive their U-Hauls," said one resident.
The incident report says a woman left the vehicle and scene but police found the driver's information through U-Haul. However, they are still trying to locate them.
We have reached out to The Ashley's management company and we are waiting to hear back.
